Blast Occurs At Firecracker Manufacturing Unit In Dharashiv's Terkheda, 1 Injured | Pixabay

One worker was injured after a blast occurred in a firecracker manufacturing unit at Terkheda in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The incident took place around 9.30am on Friday at Suraj Fireworks factory, he said.

"There are several licensed firecracker manufacturing units in Terkheda. A blast occurred in one of these factories. A worker named Changdev Dahavare, aged around 55 years, went to open the factory when it happened. According to eyewitnesses, a lot of gas had accumulated in the factory that led to the blast," Tehsildar of Washi taluka in Dharashiv, Rajesh Landge, said.

"We are going to prepare a report of this incident. After that, we will be able to tell the exact reason behind it. The impact of the blast was so strong that the entire room where it occurred collapsed," he added.

The injured worker has been shifted to Latur for further treatment, Landge said, adding, "The company does have a license to manufacture firecrackers. But we are checking other documents of the unit."