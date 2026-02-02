 BJP To Rule Nashik On Its Own, Says Girish Mahajan; Dismisses Possibility Of Including Shiv Sena And NCP
BJP To Rule Nashik On Its Own, Says Girish Mahajan; Dismisses Possibility Of Including Shiv Sena And NCP

In this backdrop, BJP in-charge and State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has made the party’s stand clear. Speaking on Sunday, Mahajan categorically stated that the BJP does not need the support of any other party to form the power in Nashik. His statement makes it clear that Shiv Sena and the NCP will remain in the opposition in the Nashik Municipal Corporation

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after winning a massive 72 out of 122 seats in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, is set to rule the civic body on its own for the next five years. Even though Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are allies of the BJP in the state government, the political equations in the municipal corporation were different. Hence, the BJP chose to contest the elections independently, while Shiv Sena and NCP fought together as an alliance.

In this backdrop, BJP in-charge and State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has made the party's stand clear. Speaking on Sunday, Mahajan categorically stated that the BJP does not need the support of any other party to form the power in Nashik. His statement makes it clear that Shiv Sena and the NCP will remain in the opposition in the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Although there was speculation before the elections that the Mahayuti partners would contest together, in reality, BJP fought alone, while Shiv Sena and NCP formed an alliance. The BJP won 72 seats, Shiv Sena 26, and NCP 4. With the magic majority figure of 62 crossed comfortably, BJP’s power became certain. However, after the elections, there was speculation that the Mahayuti might come together to form the civic government, on the lines of Mumbai–Thane. This possibility was firmly rejected by Minister Girish Mahajan.

What did Mahajan say?
While on a visit to Nashik on Sunday, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, during a media interaction, clearly ruled out any possibility of including Mahayuti partners in the Nashik Municipal Corporation government.
“We already have the strength of 72 corporators, and about half a dozen more corporators are in touch with us. In such a situation, there is no need for support from other parties,” Mahajan stated.

He further clarified that since the BJP did not contest the Nashik elections as part of the Mahayuti, the question of coming together after the results does not arise at all. With this, Mahajan completely dismissed the possibility of a Mahayuti formula for power-sharing in Nashik.

Decision on the Mayor and Deputy Mayor soon
Meanwhile, three to four names have emerged for the post of Mayor in Nashik. The final decision will be taken by the party’s state leadership and the core committee. Decisions regarding the posts of Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of the Standing Committee will also be taken at the state level.
Mahajan indicated that these decisions will be finalised within the next two to three days.

