BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home - VIDEO

MLA Gopichand Padalkar | File Photo

Sangli: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Jat MLA Gopichand Padalkar has got himself involved in yet another controversy. Speaking in Jat on Tuesday at a public event, Padalkar spoke on stage, in which he said that women and girls belonging to the Hindu community should not go to the gym. Instead of going to the gym, they should prefer doing yoga instead.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What might sound like a health fact or a wellness tip from others' mouths, people are perceiving it wrong, as many allege that MLA Padalkar spoke in a different context.

Padalkar, speaking on stage, said, "This gym and all is a big racket. You all don't know it. I urge all the girls and women from the Hindu community: please don't go to the gym. I join my hands and kneel on your legs, but please don't go to the gym. Do yoga at home if needed. You don't know the trainers' or gym staff's backgrounds. At least verify it before."

MLA Padalkar reportedly strongly hinted at alleged Love Jihad cases, and he alleged that the "Jihad Mindset" is targeting young Hindu girls by befriending them at the gym. This is not the first time MLA Padalkar has made a statement like this. Previously, too, his statements have triggered people and caused backlash from Christian and Muslim communities.

Social media and netizens across Maharashtra have slammed MLA Padalkar for this statement. "He has lost his mind," noted a citizen on X (formerly Twitter). Mixed reactions include some people supporting Padalkar's claims, some people strongly opposing them, and some demanding the correct context and the meaning Padalkar meant.

MLA Padalkar has not clarified what he meant by it, nor has he replied to any speculations made regarding his statements at the time of writing his report.