 'Bhai Pencil Ki Spelling Dekh': Pune Man's Pickup Line Sparks Hilarious Reactions On X
The note read, "Tum pensil ho kya? Dur se Apsara dikh rahi ho… (sic)," with a smiley emoji at the end

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
In the contemporary world of dating, creative pickup lines have become the norm as individuals seek to grab the attention of potential partners.

In a recent incident, a woman shared an unusual encounter with a man who approached her on Pune's Fergusson College (FC) Road with an impressive pickup line. The man handed her a piece of paper with his cleverly written message.

"FC Road offers some crazy validation. I was walking down the street when this guy handed me a piece of paper, claiming I dropped it," the woman wrote on X. She shared the note, which read, "Tum pensil ho kya? Dur se Apsara dikh rahi ho… (sic)," with a smiley emoji at the end.

The pickup line triggered a series of hilarious reactions on X. One user remarked, "I'm definitely going to try this." Another user humorously pointed out, "Bhai pencil ki spelling hi sahi likh deta," underscoring the creativity and humor behind this unique approach.

Check out the reactions below:

article-image

