Beed: Tension Mounts After 'Shri Ram' Slogan Found Written On Mosque Wall In Majalgaon |

Tensions prevailed in Majalgaon in Beed district after the 'Shri Ram' slogan was found written on the wall of a mosque in on March 25.

Speaking with ANI, Sub Divisonal Police Officer (SDPO) Dheeraj Kumar yesterday said, "A notorious man wrote 'Shri Ram' on the wall of Markaz masjid. FIR was lodged in the incident. The accused will be arrested soon."

Minor boy allegedly forced to chant religious slogan in Thane

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly forced to chant religious slogans in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Mira Road police, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against five people in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly forcing another boy to raise a slogan.

The incident came to light after the father of the 11-year-old boy approached the police on Monday evening, alleging his son was forced to raise religious slogans by a group of minors.

"On the way back home at nearly 9.30 pm, he said his son greeted some people with one community's slogan and moments later, a group stopped him and forced him to shout another community's slogan," according to Mira Road police.

The police said that five boys seen in CCTV had been identified and would send summons to them and record their statements.

The case has been registered against the five people, for hurting religious sentiments under IPC sections 448, 295-A, 153(1), 143, 37(1)(C), and 135.

Further investigation is underway.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said that the police are doing there job. "I got the video and it's really sad. The police are doing their job," Rane said.1

(With inputs from ANI)