Beed: NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) & PWP Hold Morcha Against Maharashtra Public Security Act 2024

Beed: The activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray faction) and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) resorted to a morcha at the collector office to press their demand to withdraw and cancel the 2024 Public Security Act on Wednesday.

A memorandum has been submitted to the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, through the collector.

The memorandum states that the proposed Maharashtra Public Security Act 2024 is unconstitutional and anti-democratic. It is designed to suppress the voices of the opposition, social activists, and citizens who criticise government policies.

The law empowers the government to restrict public gatherings, protests, and criticism against authorities. It also allows the misuse of provisions to harass opposition leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens.

The memorandum further explains that because of this bill, a fearful and suppressive atmosphere has been created in society, restricting freedom of speech and democratic rights.

The Act will particularly affect students, farmers, unemployed youth, opposition parties, and various social organisations who often raise questions against the government. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) strongly condemns this move, calling it a direct attack on democracy.

Hence, the party demands that the Maharashtra Public Security Act 2024 be withdrawn and cancelled immediately.

The activists and office bearers of the Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray faction), and Peasants and Workers Party participated in the agitation.

The district unit president (NCP-SP), Rajendra Maske; Sandeep Kshirsagar, MLA from Beed; the former MLA Syed Saleem; the Beed city unit president, Khursheed Alam; Ulhas Giram; and Parmeshwar Satpute were prominent among those who led the morcha.