Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency Prepares for Elections with Distribution of First Aid Kits and ORS Packets At Booths |

The general election in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on May 7. In consideration of the rising summer temperature, 1,724 first aid boxes and 10 ORS packets for each polling station were distributed from the distribution center at the Agricultural College in Pune.

The Election Commission of India has instructed to provide immediate first aid in case of any accident at the polling station. Accordingly, 1,724 kits were distributed in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, with allocations as follows: 232 to Indapur, 252 to Baramati, 280 to Purandar, 244 to Bhor, and 525 to Khadakwasla.

Read Also Pune: Deserted Morgue at Aundh Chest Hospital Affects TB Patients

Additionally, 25,160 ORS packets were distributed to 2,516 polling stations. Bandages, cotton, betadine tubes, antiseptic solutions, gloves, paracetamol, and Ranitidine tablets are provided in the first aid box.

First aid boxes containing all the materials were packed in bags to facilitate distribution, with the name of the constituency written on each bag for convenience. Arrangements were made for vehicles and staff according to the assembly constituencies to carry the first aid materials. Under the guidance of Reshma Mali, Coordinating Officer of Materials Management Room, medical kits were distributed in the presence of Assistant Coordinating Officer Suryakant Pathade.