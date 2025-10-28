Bank of India Ratnagiri Zone Commences Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 With 'Shared Responsibility' Pledge |

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed annually across various organisations in India, highlighting the need for integrity at all levels and encouraging employees to report and resist unethical practices. Activities like Human Chain formations and pledge ceremonies are popular ways to engage employees and promote vigilance themes.

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, All Staff members of Bank of India, Ratnagiri Zonal Office as well as staff members in its branches across Ratnagiri Zone, took the integrity pledge on 27th October 2025 as part of the commencement of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, which runs from 27th October to 2nd November 2025.

This observance is in line with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and emphasizes the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility” for 2025. The integrity pledge ceremony is a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability among employees, and the pledge is typically administered across all public institutions and offices, including zonal and other bank offices, at 11:00 AM on 27th October.

This activity encourages staff to uphold honesty, prevent corruption, and support good governance practices.

And on 28.10.2025 Human Chain formation took place by the Staff members of Bank of India, Ratnagiri Zonal Office as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, symbolizing unity, integrity, and transparency, followed by a balloon release by the respected Zonal Manage,r Narendra Deore, and the respected Deputy Zonal Manager, Anjani Kumar Sing Azad, to mark the occasion.

The purpose of the Human Chain formation was to publicly demonstrate a collective commitment to the values of integrity and transparency within the organisation. This activity was organised under the broader umbrella of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, which focuses on promoting ethical behavior, fighting corruption, and building a more transparent work environment.