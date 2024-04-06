Avoid Pune Lane On Mumbai-Pune Expressway From April 6 To 9: Highway Police

Twitter

Highway Police work round the clock to ensures passenger safety and effective traffic management. With the upcoming holiday season, the Mumbai-Pune highway is expected to experience a surge in the number of vehicles. As the ghat section and Mumbai-Pune Expressway converge within the jurisdiction of Borghat Highway Police Station, the area often faces slow-moving traffic due to the large volume of vehicles. To address this, the following measures have been implemented for effective traffic management:

Heavy vehicles are directed to stop on the shoulder lane and designated parking spots before entering the ghat section, while lighter vehicles are allowed to proceed.

To prevent congestion caused by a high volume of cars, the Pune lane is periodically blocked for 10 to 15 minutes until the backlog is cleared. Vehicles on the Mumbai lane are halted at the Khandala tunnel, and traffic on the Pune lane is diverted to the opposite side.

In cases where heavy vehicles break down due to high temperatures, they are promptly removed from the road using cranes, pullers, and police assistance to ensure smooth traffic flow across all three lanes.

Drivers of heavy vehicles using the first lane are fined and brought before the court to face legal consequences.

Instructions and directives are communicated to heavy vehicle drivers via the PA system at the Khalapur toll plaza.

Additionally, owners and drivers of heavy vehicles are advised to avoid the Pune lane on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from April 6 to April 9 between 6 am and 12 pm to prevent traffic delays and minimize the risk of vehicle breakdowns due to overheating. Car drivers are also urged not to use air conditioning while driving at low speeds in the ghat section to reduce strain on the clutch plate.