Aurangabad: Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives Of Two Friends In Satara Area Well |

Two of the four friends who went swimming in a well near Bharti Vidyapeeth Tekdi in the Satara area met a watery grave on Thursday evening. The deceased have been identified as Vaibhav Subhash More (23, Satana, Nashik) and Sachin Seshrao Kale (28, Satara area).

Vaibhav, who was studying in the second year of BTech, had gone swimming with Sachin and two other friends. Sachin was an expert swimmer, and he told Vaibhav that he would teach him to swim. Hence, Vaibhav tied a piece of thermocol and entered the well. Sachin and the other two friends knew how to swim, and they started swimming.

Vaibhav was swimming, with the thermocol tied to his back, but the thermocol broke into two, and he began to drown. He cried for help, and Sachin went near him to assist. Vaibhav, who was very frightened, hugged Sachin tightly, and Sachin could not do anything. Both of them drowned in the well. The other two friends came out of the well and called nearby residents for help.

The police, fire brigade jawans, and the residents removed Vaibhav and Sachin from the well and rushed them to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Satara police station.