Aurangabad: Thief Steals HDFC's ATM Machine With ₹7.46 Lakh Cash In Waluj | File photo

In a sensational incident, a thief stole an ATM containing cash amounting ₹7.46 lakh in Waluj area. The incident came to the fore on Monday morning. The entire incident of the theft has been captured in the CCTV footage.

According to the details, HDFC Bank ATM is situated at Jaimalhar Chowk in CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar area. In the wee hours on Monday, a thief entered the ATM Centre and tried to break the ATM, but failed. Hence, he took away the entire machine containing cash amounting to ₹7.46 lakh in it. In the morning, a shop owner near the ATM, Manik Shinde noticed that the ATM was broken, so he informed the Waluj MIDC police about the incident.

On receiving the information, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, Waluj MIDC police station PI Krishnachandra Shinde, PI Manoj Shinde, PSI Sandeep Shinde and others visited and inspected the spot. The Bank officials were also called. They estimated that the ATM contained cash amounting to ₹7.46 lakh.

The police made the panchnama of the spot and collected the CCTV footage of the ATM. A man is seen entering the ATM centre and taking away the machine. The police are further investigating the case.