Aurangabad: Senior Citizens Association Urges Political Parties To Address Elderly Issues In Election Manifestos

Senior Citizens Association Urges Political Parties To Address Elderly Issues In Election Manifestos | Representative Photo

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Citizens Association has demanded that all political parties address the problems faced by the senior citizens on their political platform. The association in this regard issued a memorandum to all political parties and demanded that these problems should be included in their election manifesto.

Briefing the press, the members Prakash Borgaonkar, Adv Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar, Vijay Aundhe, Dr Rekha Bhatkhande, Sailesh Mishra informed that the population of elderly is increasing and so are their issues. It is important to tackle their health, financial and social protection problems and help them by arranging programs and policies for them.

Around 90% of senior citizens are pensioners and their children do not support them. They, therefore, are facing a lot of problems in balancing their needs and finances. On the other hand, the government has levied 18% GST on Elder Care accommodation and Services, Geriatric equipment and assisted devices. This GST must be withdrawn and awareness about the care of elders should be created, they demanded.