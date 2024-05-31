Aurangabad: Sandeep Patil Likely to be New Police Commissioner |

Present Commissioner of Police (CP) Manoj Lohiya retired after a prolonged service of 36 years in the police force on Friday. The discussions about the name of the new CP were gaining air for the past few days. The names of Amravati CP Navinchandra Reddy and the IG of the Anti-Naxalite Campaign, Nagpur, Sandeep Patil were at the apex in the list.

It is likely that Sandeep Patil will be the next CP for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

MCC stops decleartion of name

Lohiya retired on May 31 and hence the names of several senior officers had come to the fore as the new CP. However, the names of Reddy and Patil are on the top. The sources said that the name of Patil has been fixed but it has not been declared due to the model code of conduct being implemented for the Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) SP Sandeep Atole will be given the additional charge as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CP.

Patil was posted as the IG of the Anti – Naxalite Campaign at Nagpur around five months back. He had also worked in the Naxalite area at Gadchiroli and encountered several naxals. As the SP of Pune rural police, he had done commendable work during the Corona crisis.