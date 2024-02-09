 Aurangabad: Residents Raise Queries About Property, Water Taxes
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: Residents Raise Queries About Property, Water Taxes

Aurangabad: Residents Raise Queries About Property, Water Taxes

Residents raised objections and complaints regarding property and water taxes. They had to submit applications earlier in their respective zone offices to participate in the Tax Satisfaction Camp.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: Residents Raise Queries About Property, Water Taxes |

Hundreds of residents raised queries about property and water taxes during the ‘Tax Satisfaction Camp’ organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Friday. The initiative of the camp was taken by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Srikanth to understand and resolve residents' complaints. The camp is organised on the second and fourth Friday every month. On Friday the first camp was organised in CSMC.

Residents raised objections and complaints regarding property and water taxes. They had to submit applications earlier in their respective zone offices to participate in the Tax Satisfaction Camp. Hundreds of residents from the jurisdiction of 10 zone offices in the city were present for the camp. They complained that they had been imposed more tax than others despite similar constructions. Many complained that they had been given commercial tax instead of residential tax. Similarly, there were residents who had come voluntarily to put property and water taxes on their properties.

Read Also
Requested PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Airport's New Terminal On February 19: Ajit Pawar
article-image

G Shrikanth issues directions

Considering the queries of the residents, Srikanth directed the concerned officers to check the water bills of the concerned properties and take measurements of the properties. He also directed the officers to refer matters of more than Rs 20 lakh pending taxes to him. Petty complaints should be resolved at the zone office level, he directed.

Srikanth welcomed the residents in the camp by symbolically felicitating and giving a bouquet to a resident who has come forward himself with the request to put taxes on his property. The residents thanked the municipal commissioner and expressed their satisfaction with the initiative."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Nashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Pune: Flex Criticising Ajit Pawar And Eknath Shinde Sparks Controversy; Activist Booked

Pune: Flex Criticising Ajit Pawar And Eknath Shinde Sparks Controversy; Activist Booked

Pune: Fatal Blast In Defunct Metal Unit In Alandi; Death Toll Reaches 3

Pune: Fatal Blast In Defunct Metal Unit In Alandi; Death Toll Reaches 3

Nashik Rural Police Cracks Down On Illegal Businesses, Registers 52 Cases

Nashik Rural Police Cracks Down On Illegal Businesses, Registers 52 Cases

Financial Aid Of ₹10,000 Each For 115 COVID-19 Orphaned Children In Aurangabad District

Financial Aid Of ₹10,000 Each For 115 COVID-19 Orphaned Children In Aurangabad District