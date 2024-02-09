Aurangabad: Residents Raise Queries About Property, Water Taxes |

Hundreds of residents raised queries about property and water taxes during the ‘Tax Satisfaction Camp’ organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Friday. The initiative of the camp was taken by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Srikanth to understand and resolve residents' complaints. The camp is organised on the second and fourth Friday every month. On Friday the first camp was organised in CSMC.

Residents raised objections and complaints regarding property and water taxes. They had to submit applications earlier in their respective zone offices to participate in the Tax Satisfaction Camp. Hundreds of residents from the jurisdiction of 10 zone offices in the city were present for the camp. They complained that they had been imposed more tax than others despite similar constructions. Many complained that they had been given commercial tax instead of residential tax. Similarly, there were residents who had come voluntarily to put property and water taxes on their properties.

G Shrikanth issues directions

Considering the queries of the residents, Srikanth directed the concerned officers to check the water bills of the concerned properties and take measurements of the properties. He also directed the officers to refer matters of more than Rs 20 lakh pending taxes to him. Petty complaints should be resolved at the zone office level, he directed.

Srikanth welcomed the residents in the camp by symbolically felicitating and giving a bouquet to a resident who has come forward himself with the request to put taxes on his property. The residents thanked the municipal commissioner and expressed their satisfaction with the initiative."