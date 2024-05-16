Aurangabad: Refused Water To Mix With Alcohol, Man Threatens Neighbour and Molests His Wife in Vitava | representative pic

A man went to the terrace of his neighbour and asked him to bring water to drink liquor. As he refused to give water, the man threatened to kill him and also molested his wife. The incident occurred at Vitava on Thursday at around 12.10am. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, "The complainant and his wife were sleeping on the terrace of their house. Their neighbour Yogesh Chite (35) went there and asked the man to bring water as he has to drink liquor. But, the man refused to serve him water. Hence, the threatened severely beat him with blows and kicks and also threatened to kill him. Yogesh then pulled his wife towards him and molested her. The couple then cried for help and the nearby residents gathered. However, Yogesh had fled until then. A case has been registered while the police are further investigating the case."