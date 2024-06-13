Aurangabad: Pan Kiosk Owner Stabbed to Death Over Money Dispute in Waluj Area |

Two persons killed a pan kiosk owner over petty reason by stabbing him several times at Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Waluj area on Tuesday at around 10pm. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Rathod (42). The accused are real brothers named Shiva Dudhmogare and Pawan Dudhmogare.

Rathod ran a kiosk near Santi Shiromani Savta Maharaj Kaman in Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Waluj industrial area.

Brothers Arrested for Stabbing

On Tuesday, Shiva and Pawan went to Rathod’s kiosk and had a quarrel with him over some money issue. The verbal conflict soon turned violent and the two brothers started beating Rathod. Shiva and Pawan then took out a knife from their pocket and stabbed Rathod on several occasions. Rathod soon lied in the pool of blood and the two brothers fled from the scene.

The Waluj MIDC police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and launched a massive manhunt for the Dudhmogare brothers. The police nabbed them in the Waluj area where both of them were hiding.

The police action was executed by ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, PI Krushna Shinde, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Chandrakant Kamte, Praveen Patharkar, forensic and fingerprint experts.