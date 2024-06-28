 Aurangabad: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act in Vaijapur
Kunde, aged 20 and residing in Ekarkha, Rahta District, Ahmednagar, had been involved in various criminal activities including burglary, theft, robbery, possession of illegal arms, and intimidation of locals for over a year.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Amol Avinash Kunde, a notorious criminal responsible for multiple offenses in Vaijapur Tehsil, has been apprehended by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police. The Superintendent of Police, Manish Kalwania, and his team took decisive action after Kunde evaded authorities following a court order under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981.

Kunde, aged 20 and residing in Ekarkha, Rahta District, Ahmednagar, had been involved in various criminal activities including burglary, theft, robbery, possession of illegal arms, and intimidation of locals for over a year. Despite preventive measures, he continued his unlawful activities unabated, instilling fear among residents.

Following persistent efforts by the local crime branch and Vaijapur police, Kunde was located and arrested on June 26, in Nashik city. He has since been remanded to Central Jail, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as per the committal order issued on the same day.

The successful operation was led under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania, with support from Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Krishna Lanjewar, Sub Divisional Police Officer Mahak Swamy, and Inspector Satish Wagh, among others from the Vaijapur police force.

