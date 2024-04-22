Aurangabad: Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated With Enthusiasm (PHOTOS) |

The 2623rd Jayanti of 24th Tirthankar of the Jain religion Mahavir was celebrated with religious gaiety and enthusiasm at Bajajnagar on Sunday spreading the message of Ahimsa, pardon, peace, forgiveness and compassion. Various events including procession, flag hoisting, vehicle rally, blood donation camp, cultural programmes and Mahaprasada were organised on Sunday.

Initially, a grand procession led by the president of the Sakal Jain Samaj Anil Chordiya was organised in the morning. Various tabloids based on the life of Bhagwan Mahavir were included in the procession. The members of Shri Vardhaman Shwetambar Stanakwasi, Jain Shravak Sangh, Khandelwal Digambar Panchayat, Shetwal Digambar Panchyat and other sects participated in the procession. The procession after reaching the Jain Stanak in Bajajnagar, the religious flag was hoisted by the dignitaries.

Later, Anand Bhakti Bahu Mandal, Jain Social Bahu Mandal, Navkaar Mahila Mandal, Trishala Mahila Mandal and the students of the Jain Pathshala presented cultural programmes based on the life of Bhagwan Mahavir. A vehicle rally was organised from Mahavir Chowk, Pandharpur to Mahavir Chowk Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ranjangaon Shenpunji followed by a blood donation camp organised by Shri Vardhaman Shwetambar Stanakwasi, Jain Shravak Sangh, Amruta Blood Bank and Maharashtra Blood Bank.

Kishor Ranka, Chandrakant Chordiya, Vrushabh Ranka, Sahil Mandlecha, Anand Gulge, Tejas Pokharna, Sagar Chordiya, Kiran Nahar, Chetan Chajed, Rohit Singi, Sumit Chordiya and others took efforts for the success of the Mahotsav.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism. It celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara.