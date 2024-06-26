Aurangabad Gets New Divisional Commissioner, Police Chief |

Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade took charge from the acting Divisional Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar on Wednesday.

Gawade was welcomed by giving a bouquet by District Collector Dilip Swami and Miniyar on the occasion. Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Vijay Ghogre, Deputy Commissioner Anant Gavhane, Nayana Bondarde, Suresh Vedmutha, Alice Pore, Dr Smita Jagtap and other officers were also present.

Gawade discussed various issues related to the development, water scarcity and social solidarity with the officers and said that they will work together for the betterment of the division.

Read Also VIDEO: Miscreants Assault Girl for Talking to Boy of Another Religion in Aurangabad

Gawade joined the revenue department as the deputy collector in 1990. He also worked as circle officer at Wai, Deputy District Collector at Pune, District Supply Officer at Satara, Resident District Collector at Sangli, Additional Municipal Commissioner at Pune and MIDC CEO in Vidharbha.

City gets new CP

Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Praveen Pawar has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The state government’s home department issued a letter in this regard on Tuesday.

After the retirement of CP Manoj Lohiya on May 31, IPS officer Sandeep Patil was given the additional charge as the CP of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Pawar joined the police force as the DySP and also served as Additional SP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar earlier. He worked at the senior levels at Pune, Mumbai, Thane and other cities in the state.