Aurangabad: Fuel Pump Employees to Stage Protest - Will It Affect Petrol and Diesel Supply? Read Here

Staff at 300 fuel pumps in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district will protest for a month from July 15 by wearing black bands and caps to seek higher commission from sales, a functionary of the Petroleum Dealers' Association here said on Thursday.

Fuel sales will not be affected during the stir, clarified PDA president Aqeel Abbas in a press conference.

"We have been demanding a hike in commission for long. The commission of ₹1.80 per litre for diesel and ₹3 per litre for petrol has been on since seven years. It is tough to run the business at these rates," he said.

"The agitation at 300 fuel pumps in the district will be peaceful. Staff will wear black arm bands and caps during the protest from July 15 to Independence Day. If our demands are not met in a month, we will proceed to 'no purchase' stir," he said.

Abbas also said fuel companies are not telling customers that 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol is not compatible with cars that are 10-12 years old.