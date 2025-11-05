Pune: Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay Pawar To Lead NCP & Contest For Mayoral Post In Baramati Municipal Council Elections?

Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay Pawar To Lead NCP & Contest For Mayoral Post In Baramati Municipal Council Elections? | Sourced

Pune: Political circles in Maharashtra are buzzing with speculation that Jai Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is preparing to enter active politics. He is widely rumoured to be the candidate from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the post of Mayor of the Baramati Municipal Council. The discussions intensified as the mayoral post was reserved for the general category, making Jai Pawar a viable contender.

When questioned about her cousin's potential political debut, Baramati MP Supriya Sule from NCP-SP said, “Who the other party fields for the election is an internal matter for their party. This is part of a strong democracy, and it's their concern who they field.”

Although Jai Pawar himself hasn't made it clear yet, nor has any NCP official on record hinted about it, the speculation and Jai Pawar's sudden activeness in Baramati Tehsil politics are enough for people to speculate.

Baramati Braces for Uncle vs Nephew 3.0

Baramati Municipal Council, the biggest in the state, braces for its uncle vs nephew face-off 3.0, as since the NCP split in 2023, this is the third election where former Union Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, go face to face for winning the family fort. The score currently stands at 1-1, and this will be the decisive vote. Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, lost the Lok Sabha elections in Baramati to Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar himself won in the Assembly elections, where his nephew Yugendra Pawar was backed by Ajit's uncle Sharad Pawar.

Cousins To Battle For Pride?

Yugendra Pawar lost the assembly elections to his uncle, and as of now, his serious political journey is yet to gain ground. In upcoming polls, it's being speculated that Yugendra might contest from NCP-SP or at least be heavily involved in the elections. With speculations rising for him too, a cousin's battle can be anticipated in Baramati between Jai and Yugendra Pawar.