Political Atmosphere Heats Up In Pune With Election Date Announced – Here’s A Comprehensive Overview | Representational Image

Pune: With dates of local body elections in Maharashtra announced in an out-of-nowhere manner, the aspiring candidates and corporators are in sheer confusion. High commands of both the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances have urged in the district that they will contest together. However, the local key leaders refuse to acknowledge the alliance's dharma given to them by the high command. With ruling parties within the civic bodies or confident ones claiming they will go alone, the others in the alliance are a bit desperate and in a state of panic and confusion about what to do and what not to.

Baramati Braces for Uncle vs Nephew 3.0

Baramati Municipal Council, the biggest in the state, braces for its uncle vs nephew face-off 3.0, as since the NCP split in 2023, this is the third election where former Union Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, go face to face for winning the family fort. The score currently stands at 1-1, and this will be the decisive vote. Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, lost the Lok Sabha elections in Baramati to Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar himself won in the Assembly elections, where his nephew Yugendra Pawar was backed by Ajit's uncle Sharad Pawar.

Bhegade vs Shelke Clash in Maval

Despite the good atmosphere during the opening of the new building of Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council last month, where Maval MLA Sunil Shelke (NCP) and former Maharashtra Minister Bala Bhegade (BJP) said they would be together in the future, the political atmosphere in Maval suggests that both sides will contest independently. In recent years, the NCP vs BJP has been a strong battle in the Maval tehsil of Pune District, which has been dominated by the NCP. According to sources, both the BJP and the NCP will fight on their own in the Lonavala and Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Councils. Even Vadgaon Maval Municipal Panchayat will face a battle between these two parties, as there is no confirmation of an alliance on this side.

Local Alliances Dominate Shirur & Daund

Nagarik Hit Sanrakshan Mandal, led by Premsukh Katariya and alliances of other local parties, formed a government in the Daund Municipal Council last time. Although BJP's Rahul Kul is an MLA and Ajit Pawar has good ground connections, Daund's politics is always moved by the individual, not the party, and the Mahayuti is considering going hand in hand here.

Meanwhile, in Shirur, Prakash Dhariwal-led-Shahar Vikas Aghadi got 18 seats last time, while the BJP struggled with two. Ajit Pawar has an MLA in Dnyaneshwar Katake, while Sharad Pawar has an MP in the form of Dr Amol Kolhe in the area. Although the local politicians dominate, these two leaders from two different factions of the NCP will eventually decide who wins.

Lone Wolves in Junnar

Shiv Sena and NCP dominated in Junnar last time, where Sena got five seats while NCP secured 8 seats. Traditionally, a fortress of NCP and Shiv Sena, the divide in these parties in recent years has caused real confusion among voters regarding whom to rely on. Last time, a local party named Sthanik Aghadi got four seats. Also in the 2024 elections, Independent candidate Sharad Sonawane won the elections, beating NCP-SP's Satyashil Sherkar and NCP's Atul Benke. His support for any political party will decide the picture in Junnar.

Atmosphere in the Remaining Municipal Councils:

- Alandi: BJP had a majority last time, as it secured 11 seats out of 18. With Hindutva going strong for the BJP and Alandi being a pilgrimage site, the BJP looks favourite in the coming elections too.

- Chakan: In recent years, the contest has been between NCP and Shiv Sena, but now both parties are divided, and the power is diluted. BJP might look to attack this weakness. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Babaji Kale is the MLA, while Dr Kolhe is the MP of the area, so according to political experts, the contest is between MVA parties, and Mahayuti has fewer chances.

- Rajgurunagar: With BJP winning eight seats out of the possible 18 last time, while other parties won eight too, this time the contest will be unpredictable, as the local MLA belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), who only managed two seats the last time when the party was still unified.

- Jejuri: Congress dominated last time with 12 seats out of the possible 17. NCP followed with five seats. Shiv Sena might surprise with MLA Vijay Shivtare leading the lines.

- Indapur: Just like Baramati, both factions of NCP will contest. Congress is an underdog here as well as in the last elections; out of a total of 17 seats, NCP won nine, while Congress won eight.

- Saswad: area led by Shiv Sena's Vijay Shivtare as MLA, but in recent years, local parties have held the fort. Last time, Janmat Vikas Aghadi won 13 seats out of 17, while Shiv Sena won four.

- Bhor: Bhor is a traditional Congress fort, as in the last elections the party won all 17 seats. However, a change in face was seen last year in assembly elections as NCP managed to break Congress's streak and Shankar Mandekar became an MLA.