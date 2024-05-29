Aurangabad: Fire Safety Equipment in Place, but Staff Lack Training |

Considering the recent fire incidents in the country, the need to create fire safety awareness among the people has been raised. Although the municipal corporation directs the fire safety equipment in the factories, cinema halls, government and private offices, new residential buildings, hospitals, hotels, malls and other places, the employees here are not getting proper training for using the equipment, it has been revealed. As a result, the cylinders kept for fire safety have become showpieces now.

When our reporter visited various petrol pumps in the city, it was found that almost all the petrol pumps have the fire safety equipment, but when inquired whether the employees knew how to operate the equipment or whether they have been provided any proper training to utilise these equipment, the answer was a straight no.

Some of the employees are imparted training to operate the fire instruments by the petroleum companies, the petrol pump sources said.

Around 11 fire incidents were reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during this summer. The most drastic was the incident at Cantonment, where five members of the same family succumbed to fire. Similarly, the fire incidents at Naregaon, Jinsi and other places were also severe.