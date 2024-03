Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar All Parties Jayanti Utsav Samiti Established With Navneet Singh Oberoi As Chairman

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar | File

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar All Parties Jayanti Utsav Samiti was established on Wednesday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Navneet Singh Oberoi has been appointed as the chairman of the Samiti, and Nagraj Gaikwad as the executive chairman. Shaikh Shafi will serve as the chairman of the reception committee.

Other officials of the committee include chief advisor Baburao Kadam, vice chairpersons Milind Shelke, Ajmal Khan, Nikam Guruji, Dr. Arun Shirsath, Ram Baheti, Subhash Lomte, Sunil Wakekar, Syed Akram, Kishor Thorat, Khwaja Sharfoddin, Sanjay Thokal, Shaikh Yousuf, Krushna Bankar, Abhishek Deshmukh, Raftyar Khan, Kashinath Kokate, Javed Qureshi, Daulat Kharat, Rashidkhan Mamu, Veen Baburao Kadam Khare, Baba Tayade, Vijay Magare, GSA Ansari, Afsar Khan, Kailas Patil, Rangnath Kale, Amit Bhuigad, Arvind Avsarmol, Sunil Magare, Kamlakar Ingale, S. D. Magare, Ajay Chavriya, Jitendra Dehade, Shaker Khan, Vilas Dhangare, Mayur Sonawane, Goldy Gill, Sagar Mugdiya, Ibrahim Pathan, and others.

General Secretaries – Mushtaq Ahmed, Dilip Padmukh, Sopan Khose, Vishwanath Dandge, Prakash Khandare, Sohel Kadari, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Ashfaq Salami, Bhagwan Bhojane, Salma Bano, Mehraj Patel, Gajala Jamadar, Ankita Vidhate, Chhaya Jangle, Anisa Begum, Sumit Kadam, Prakash Kamble, Sundar Salve, James Ambildhage, Madhavrao Ghorpade, Prakash Pardhe, and others.