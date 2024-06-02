Aurangabad: CSMC’s Claim of Cleaning 97% of Nullahs Remains a Farce |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has claimed that 97 percent of the nullahs in the city have been cleaned as pre-monsoon measures, but in reality, the claim remains a farce.

The corporation has spent around ₹60 lakh on the nullah cleaning as a pre-monsoon measure. Still, heaps of garbage can be seen in many nullahs. The residents have complained that the water from the nullahs will enter their houses once the monsoon starts.

As the heat is on the rise, environmentalists have predicted more than average rainfall in the city this year. Every year before the advent of the monsoon, the corporation undertakes the nullah cleaning drive so that the rainwater should flow easily from the nullahs. However, every year, the residents complain that the rainwater enters their houses due to heaps of garbage accumulated in the nullahs.

Heaps of garbage can be seen in city

CSMC administrator G Srikanth has claimed that 97 percent of the cleaning task has been completed until now. However, the picture is very different. Heaps of garbage can be seen in the nullah near Aushadhi Bhavan. The water from this nullah had entered the houses of the residents around two years back. Similarly, garbage can be seen in the Killeark nullah as well. The residents of Devanagari and Ulkanagari have lodged complaints of garbage in the nullahs to the corporation on the toll-free number. The residents complained that no cleaning task has been undertaken at Ulkanagari, Jai Bhavaninagar, Telipura, Devanagari, and other parts of the city.