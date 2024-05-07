Aurangabad: CSMC Receives Over 8,500 Objections on City's Development Plan |

The Town Planning department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received more than 8,500 objections and suggestions on the proposed integrated development plan (DP) of the city.

The government-appointed designated officer presented the DP to the administrator G Srikanth on March 7, and it was published for receiving the objections and suggestions from the residents on the same day. The time of two months was given to register the objections. The last date for submitting the objections was May 6. Accordingly, more than 8,500 objections and suggestions have been received on the plan. Similarly, CSMC has also submitted objections independently on the mistakes in the DP.

Earlier, the state government had issued orders to draft an integrated plan for the old and newly developed city. A team led by Raza Khan had prepared the draft plan, but the government also appointed Srikanth Deshmukh as a designated officer to oversee the working of the plan. Deshmukh prepared a new plan and published it on March 7 to seek objections on it.

The residents were dissatisfied with the plan as there were several mistakes in it. Several roads, reservations of lands, nullahs were missing in the plan. Similarly, the DP plan had interfered in areas that are not within the jurisdiction of the corporation. More than 450 religious places have not been mentioned. The residential localities have been included in the green zone. There were also mistakes in the reservations of the slums, borders of the Gairan land, and others.

Hence, the administrator G Srikanth set up a study committee led by the deputy director of the Town Planning department Manoj Garje to study the DP. The study group submitted its report after actual visits and inspections in 10 prabhags in the city. Technical mistakes have been mentioned in the report and submitted to the administration and the special officer for DP.

The corporation will scrutinise the objections and suggestions received from the residents. The hearing on it will be held in front of a four-member committee appointed by the state government. The committee will include retired deputy director Uttareshwar Londe, retired assistant director Asha Dahake, retired joint director Narayan Kulkarni, and retired principal Umesh Kahalekar.