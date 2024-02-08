 Aurangabad: CSMC Clears Traffic Obstructions, Removes Unauthorized Shops
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated a campaign to alleviate the growing traffic issues in the city by removing unauthorised shops causing obstructions.

A total of 11 shops on the left side of Baba Petrol Pump in Mahaveer Chowk, a trouble spot for traffic entering the city from Nagar Naka, were demolished, offcial said on Thursday.

These shops, dealing with hotels and travel services, had been contributing to traffic congestion and hampering the smooth flow of vehicles, including ambulances and VIP vehicles.

The CSMC issued notices following the rules, directing the removal of the encroachments. As the concerned shop owners failed to provide a satisfactory response to the notice and lacked construction permissions, the eviction was carried out under the orders of the Commissioner and Administrator G Shrikanth. Senior officers of the Municipal Corporation, along with cops were present.

To avoid damage, the administration granted a three-hour window for the owners and shopkeepers to remove their belongings. During this period, they voluntarily cleared the goods and unauthorised constructions. As a result, the left-side road is now completely clear. The citizens have commended the administration and the transport department for this action.

Next operation soon

Encroachments around CIDCO N 07 office and the food and civil supplies office have also been identified, and further action will be taken by next Tuesday, as per the order of the Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Deore, Assistant Commissioner Ramesh More, Encroachment Inspector Syed Jamshed, Sheikh Yunus, along with the personnel from Kranti Chowk police station.

