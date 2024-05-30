Aurangabad: 410 Hoardings Declared Illegal in City; CSMC Orders Immediate Structural Audits |

Around 410 hoardings in the city are illegal as their tenure of the structure audit report conducted by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) expired two months ago.

Hence, the corporation has issued directives to the concerned agency directors to conduct the structural audit of these hoardings within seven days. A meeting in this regard was held at the corporation on Wednesday, where the directors were given stern directives.

Owing to the incident of a hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, the CSMC has taken stern measures against the hoardings erected along the roads and on buildings. Accordingly, notices were served to 14 agencies, which have 410 hoardings in the city, to conduct the structural audit of the hoardings. These 14 agencies were asked to submit the audit reports of 410 hoardings. However, the procedure was delayed as the administrator G Srikanth was not in the city.

On Wednesday, Srikanth conducted a meeting in this regard. He gathered information about the illegal hoardings and the structural audits conducted for these hoardings. It was found that the tenure of 410 hoardings had expired two months ago. Hence, he declared these 410 hoardings illegal and directed the agency directors to conduct the structural audit within seven days and submit the report. Otherwise, stern action will be taken in this regard, and these directives will also be applied to the mobile tower companies, he clarified.