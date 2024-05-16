Auranagbad: Sweet Shop Gutted by Fire in Waluj, Losses Estimated at ₹5 Lakh |

A sweet shop in the Wadgaon in Waluj area was gutted in fire in the wee hours on Thursday. The furniture and other material in the shop was reduced to ashes and the owner has estimated the losses to the tune of ₹5 lakh. In the preliminary finding, it was found that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

According to the details, Khem Singh and Jaswant Singh from Rajasthan run a sweet shop in Wadgaon area in a rented shop owned by Abhay Chordiya for around one and a half years.

The owners and the workers of the shop went home at around 9pm as usual after closing the shop. However, fire broke out at around 4am in the shop. The nearby residents immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police and the fire brigade about the fire. The fire brigade jawans immediately came and extinguished the fire. However, all the furniture and other material in the shop had been reduced to ashes until then. Owner Jaswant Singh said that he has caused the losses of around ₹5 lakh in the fire incident as all the furniture, deep fridge, two fridges, AC and other material had been completely burnt. The actual reason of fire was not known but the possibility of short circuit cannot be ruled out, the firefighter officers said.