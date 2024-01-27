Attention! Water Supply In Parts Of Pimpri Chinchwad To Remain Affected Today And Tomorrow | Representational Picture

Water supply disruptions are expected in various areas of Pimpri Chinchwad today due to an unforeseen water line leakage in Thergaon on January 26.

Immediate action by the Water Supply Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), triggered by the leak near Gravity Sports Club in Thergaon, led to a temporary shutdown affecting sectors such as Wakad, Thergaon, Kalewadi, Rahatani, Pimple Nilakh, Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi, among others.

Residents in these areas will experience limited water availability during the morning of January 27, 2024.

Recently essential repair work at the Rawet water treatment plant caused disruptions in evening water supply and the subsequent day's supply in Pimpri Chinchwad on January 18.

The Executive Engineer of the PCMC's Water Supply Department emphasised that the water supply department is swiftly addressing the necessary work.

Despite the assurance of restoring the water supply by the evening of January 27, 2024, residents are urged to use water judiciously and collaborate with the PCMC.