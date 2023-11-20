Attention! Two-Hour Closure Of Pune-Bound Lane On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Tomorrow | File

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Pune-bound lane will undergo a temporary closure tomorrow (November 21) for a span of two hours to facilitate the installation of gantries.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), this block is scheduled from 12pm to 2pm. Commuters are urged to plan their travel schedules accordingly and explore alternative routes during this time.

After the completion of the gantry installation, regular traffic towards Pune will resume smoothly.

