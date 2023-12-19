Attention Punekars! Parts Of City To Face Water Cuts On Thursday | Representational Picture

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water cuts for parts of the city on Thursday.

The civic body has scheduled water cuts for Thursday due to planned electric and pumping-related works at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Holkar and Warje water treatment plant.

Several areas in Pune, including Khadki Cantonment, Pune Cantonment, Pashan, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, Malwadi, Hingne, Karvenagar, Chandni Chowk, Baner, Balewadi, Pancard Club area, Pune University, Aundh, Bopodi, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, will face water cuts on Thursday due to planned maintenance at water treatment plants. Additionally, Peth areas, old city limits, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Kothrud, Prabhat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Singhgad Road, Dhankawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Ambegaon, are also included in the affected regions.

The water supply will resume with low pressure on Friday, the statement issued by PMC added.

Read Also PHOTOS: 5 Hills Of Pune You Must Visit For Stunning Views

Regular water cuts in Pune?

Meanwhile, Pune is facing an imminent water crisis as the Khadakwasala dam chain, a key water source, is rapidly depleting, the Water Conservation Department noted in a warning to the Pune Municipal Corporation. It has advised control over daily water consumption.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's water supply department will decide on water cuts after a review meeting and discussions with the Commissioner.

Last year, the PMC had decided to implement one day water cut due to delayed monsoon. However, the decision was rolled back by the civic body due to technical glitches and sufficient water followed y rainfall.