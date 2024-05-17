7 Bikes, 2 Cars Torched In Old Nashik |

A shocking incident occurred early Thursday morning in Old Nashik. Around 4 am, individuals on a bike threw bottles filled with inflammable liquid at houses, cars, and bikes, setting multiple fires. Fortunately, no one was injured.

A local resident reported the arson to the Bhadrakali Police Station. The attackers targeted vehicles near a liquor shop, a bakery and a graveyard. As a result, seven two-wheelers and three cars were burned. The bikes were heavily damaged, while the cars sustained less severe damage.

The attackers didn't stop at vehicles; they also threw a bottle at a house near the graveyard, attempting to set it on fire. Local residents quickly extinguished the fire before it could cause major damage. Firefighters also responded to burning truck tyres on Nanavli Road. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area, providing crucial evidence for the police investigation.

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police have increased deployment and patrolling. Despite being chased, the three suspects managed to escape on their bikes. Considering the severity of the crime, the police have registered a case of arson.