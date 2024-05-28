Attention Punekars! No Water Supply on May 30 Due to Maintenance Work |

The Pune Municipal Corporation issued a notice informing the residents about the water supply disruption on Thursday, May 30, in several areas in Pune.

The temporary water interruption due to critical maintenance and repair work at the Vadgaon treatment plant's Rajiv Gandhi pumping station. Additionally, a culvert project at Shivshankar Chowk, Dhankawadi, necessitated the relocation of a 796 mm diameter pipeline, further impacting the water distribution system.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, water supply is expected to resume but may be delayed and could have reduced pressure. Punekars are advised to plan accordingly and conserve water.

PMC has urged to take note of these disruptions and cooperate during the maintenance period to ensure a smooth and efficient repair process. Therefore, since the pumping system of the above place has to be closed, the full day's water supply under the jurisdiction of the above pumping station will be closed on the said day.

Affected Areas:

Vadgaon Treatment Plant:

Hingane

Anandnagar

Vadgaon

Dhairi

Ambegaon Pathar

Dattanagar

Dhankawadi

Katraj

Bharti Vidyapeeth

Kondhwa Budruk

Ambegaon Khurd

Ambegaon Budruk

Yewalewadi

Sahakarnagar – 2

Ambedkarnagar

Tilaknagar Premises

Date Bus Stop Premises

Rajiv Gandhi Pumping Station:

Sacchai Mata Tank

Santosh Nagar

Dattanagar

Ambegaon Budruk

Ambegaon Khurd

Sunda Mata Nagar

Wonder City

Morebaug

Shrihari Tank

Balaji Nagar

Pawar Hospital Complex

Kedareshwar Tank

Sukhsagar Nagar

Rajesh Society

Utkarsh Society

Sundarban Society

Shelar Mala

Katraj Gaothan

Bharat Nagar

Varkhade Nagar (Old Ward 38)

Entire Old Ward 41