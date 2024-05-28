Attention Punekars! No Water Supply on May 30 Due to Maintenance Work

The Pune Municipal Corporation issued a notice informing the residents about the water supply disruption on Thursday, May 30, in several areas in Pune.
The temporary water interruption due to critical maintenance and repair work at the Vadgaon treatment plant's Rajiv Gandhi pumping station. Additionally, a culvert project at Shivshankar Chowk, Dhankawadi, necessitated the relocation of a 796 mm diameter pipeline, further impacting the water distribution system.
On Friday, May 31, 2024, water supply is expected to resume but may be delayed and could have reduced pressure. Punekars are advised to plan accordingly and conserve water.
PMC has urged to take note of these disruptions and cooperate during the maintenance period to ensure a smooth and efficient repair process. Therefore, since the pumping system of the above place has to be closed, the full day's water supply under the jurisdiction of the above pumping station will be closed on the said day.
Affected Areas:
Vadgaon Treatment Plant:
Hingane
Anandnagar
Vadgaon
Dhairi
Ambegaon Pathar
Dattanagar
Dhankawadi
Katraj
Bharti Vidyapeeth
Kondhwa Budruk
Ambegaon Khurd
Ambegaon Budruk
Yewalewadi
Sahakarnagar – 2
Ambedkarnagar
Tilaknagar Premises
Date Bus Stop Premises
Rajiv Gandhi Pumping Station:
Sacchai Mata Tank
Santosh Nagar
Dattanagar
Ambegaon Budruk
Ambegaon Khurd
Sunda Mata Nagar
Wonder City
Morebaug
Shrihari Tank
Balaji Nagar
Pawar Hospital Complex
Kedareshwar Tank
Sukhsagar Nagar
Rajesh Society
Utkarsh Society
Sundarban Society
Shelar Mala
Katraj Gaothan
Bharat Nagar
Varkhade Nagar (Old Ward 38)
Entire Old Ward 41