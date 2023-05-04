Attention job seekers! Second Job fair on May 10 in Pune | File Photo

In good news for job seekers in the Pune district, District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, is organizing Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Job Fair on May 10, to provide job opportunities to the youth seeking employment.

This will be the second employment fair of the year, and it aims to offer maximum job opportunities to candidates from every field.

Representatives of various companies will conduct direct interviews with candidates, and successful candidates will be offered jobs on the spot.

How to participate?

Job seekers in Pune district are advised to visit the department's website, www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in , to obtain more information. Those who have not yet registered are encouraged to register and log in using their user ID and password on the Job Seeker login page on the homepage.

Once logged in, candidates should click on the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fair' button in the dashboard, select Pune Division, then Pune District, and choose the '2ND PLACEMENT DRIVE-PUNE' employment fair. Entrepreneurs should inquire about the vacancies and register their preferences online for suitable vacancies after ensuring they possess the required qualifications.

Candidates who have registered online are requested to appear at the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center in Rasta Peth on Wednesday, with all necessary documents and participate in this placement drive.