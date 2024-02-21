Attention Job Seekers! Job Fair To Be Held On March 2 In Baramati: Click Here For Details | Representative Image

The Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation of India will host the 'Namo Maharozgar Melava' (job fair) in Pune district, specifically in Baramati, on March 2.

More than 150 establishments will hire candidates across various sectors, including service, hospitality, and agriculture, offering positions for individuals with qualifications ranging from 10th to degree levels.

Candidates will also receive career guidance.

The cabinet approved government-sponsored job fairs called the Namo Maharozgar Melava in the Nasik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Konkan divisions in this year. The job fair aims to bring together entrepreneurs and job aspirants, facilitating interviews for available vacancies and providing immediate job opportunities to skilled individuals. Last December, the government organised the first such job fair in Nagpur.

Representatives from various companies will conduct direct interviews with candidates during the fair, and successful candidates will be offered jobs on the spot. Job seekers in the Pune district are advised to visit the department's website, www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in, for more information.

It is encouraged for those who haven't registered yet to register on the website using their user ID and password on the Job Seeker login page. Once logged in, candidates should navigate to the dashboard and click on the 'Namo Maha Rojgar Melawa' button. They should select Pune Division, then Pune District, and choose the current employment fair. Entrepreneurs are advised to inquire about the vacancies and register their preferences online, ensuring they possess the required qualifications. Candidates who have registered online are requested to appear at the Barmati on March 2, bring along all necessary documents, and actively participate in this placement drive.