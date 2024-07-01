Ashadhi Wari 2024: MPCB Initiates Measures To Address Indrayani River Pollution | X/@neerajadkar

Amid the ongoing Ashadhi Wari, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has launched a comprehensive initiative to monitor and mitigate pollution in the Indrayani River.

Following directives from the MPCB headquarters in Mumbai, the Regional Officer in Pune has implemented 24x7 monitoring and sampling of the Indrayani River, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and related industries.

"The MPCB is committed to preserving the ecological health of the Indrayani River and ensuring a pollution-free environment during the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage. These measures aim to safeguard both the natural habitat and the health of pilgrims and residents," said Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam, Chairperson, MPCB.

In a release, the MPCB said that continuous surveillance and sampling of the Indrayani River will be conducted to detect and address pollution, with a focussed monitoring of sewage treatment plants and industrial discharges. "Notices have been issued to Chief Officers of Alandi Municipal Council, Dehugaon Nagarpanchayat, Dehuroad Cantonment Board, Lonavala Municipal Council, Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, and Vadgaon Nagarpanchayat. These directives mandate the treatment of all sewage within their jurisdictions to ensure compliance with the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986," it added.

Untreated domestic and industrial waste have been identified as major pollutants, with pollution points from Lonavala to Alandi falling under the jurisdiction of multiple local authorities. "The MPCB has issued recommendations for pollution control, including the regular removal of siltation at bandharas (dams) to ensure the natural flow of the river, upgrading existing STPs to meet prescribed discharge standards, and ensuring local bodies reserve funds for the installation and maintenance of sewage treatment facilities," the release further read.