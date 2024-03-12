As Pune Awaits ACP For Traffic Divison, Mohan Joshi Seeks Appointment Of Joint CP |

In an effort to tackle Pune's traffic issues, former MLA and State Congress Vice President Mohan Joshi have appealed to Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune District Ajit Pawar to appoint an independent Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt CP Traffic) for the traffic branch.

It is worth noting that the former city police chief, Retesh Kumarr, had mentioned last year that plans were in progress to appoint an additional commissioner of police to head the traffic branch. Currently, the traffic department is led by a Deputy Commissioner Of Police Shashikant Borate.

Following a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, Mohan Joshi released a statement addressing the city's traffic concerns. He discussed ongoing initiatives, including collaborations with NGOs and traffic experts through the 'Wakeup Punekar' campaign.

Joshi refers to 'Tom Tom' survey

Referring to a survey by the global organisation 'Tom Tom,' Joshi highlighted that Pune ranks seventh among cities with the highest traffic congestion globally. The statement emphasised the persistent traffic issues due to the growing number of vehicles and inadequate traffic management.

Stressing the necessity of measures such as an enhanced public transport system, automatic signals, flyovers, and encroachment removal, Joshi underscored the importance of a competent police system overseeing traffic control. Consequently, Mohan Joshi requested through a statement to the Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister to appoint an independent joint police commissioner for the traffic branch in Pune, following Mumbai's model, and received a positive response to the demand.