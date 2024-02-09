 Arijit Singh's Pune Concert Postponed: Check Out New Date, Venue, Ticket Prices
Making the announcement on Instagram, the 'Tum Hi Ho' singer expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and revealed plans for a grander event at a larger venue

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Arijit Singh's concert in Pune, originally scheduled for March 3, has been rescheduled to March 17. Making the announcement on Instagram, the 'Tum Hi Ho' singer expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and revealed plans for a grander event at a larger venue.

"Thank you Pune for the overwhelming response you have showered on us. We are oversold to the brim, and have decided to give you a new style, a new location, a new date, a new experience. See you all there!" read the post.

In the caption, Singh elaborated, "Pune !! See you all on the new scheduled date 17th March 2024. The date change will give you a big venue, bigger experience & biggest captivating musical voyage, mesmerising visuals and top notch production..See you all there !!"

While the new venue is yet to be disclosed, tickets for the event are already available. Ticket prices range from ₹1,299 for the Bronze section to ₹2,499 for Silver, ₹6,999 for Silver Premium, ₹7,999 for Gold, ₹8,999 for Platinum, and ₹10,999 for Diamond. Additionally, lounge packages inclusive of food and alcoholic beverages are available, starting from ₹49,000 and going up to ₹2,30,000.

