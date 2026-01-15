Anti-Superstition Committee Demands Action Against 'Godman' Who Performed Rituals In Nashik Police Commissioner's Office |

Nashik: A high-profile bogus godman from another state recently visited Nashik. He performed so-called miraculous acts in front of the Police Commissioner inside the Commissioner’s office. Taking serious note of this incident, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (Anti-Superstition Committee) has demanded legal action against those concerned by submitting a complaint to Director General of Police Sadanand Date and Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale.



According to further details, the so-called godman Omendra Chauhan, also known as “Maharaj” from Manauna Dham, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), has circulated videos on Instagram and Facebook claiming to cure serious and incurable diseases by giving “enchanted water” from a bottle. He has also made unscientific and miraculous claims such as curing mental illnesses and even reviving dead persons.



This bogus godman arrived in Maharashtra four to five days ago for darshan of the Jyotirlingas. During his visit to Trimbakeshwar, it is learnt that he was provided police security as per government protocol. Video footage is available showing him staying at a luxury hotel in Nashik, where he claimed to cure patients through miracles by making them drink so-called enchanted water.



The most serious aspect of the matter is that this “bottle-wielding” bogus godman Omendra Chauhan reached the Police Commissioner’s office in Nashik and entered the Commissioner’s chamber. In a video uploaded on the godman’s Instagram account, he is seen chanting mantras over a bottle of water in front of the Police Commissioner, while the Commissioner himself is seen greeting him respectfully with folded hands.

By claiming to cure serious illnesses through mantra power, this bogus godman is playing with people’s lives and spreading superstition in society. Such actions only serve to encourage and legitimize superstition.

In this regard, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has today submitted a formal representation to the Special Director General of Police and the Inspector General of Police, demanding strict legal action.