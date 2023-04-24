Another wave of rain and thunderstorms for Pune district: IMD | Anand Chaini

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the Pune district is likely to experience another round of rain and thunderstorms, starting from Monday.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall with gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places in the district till April 28.

Just last week, Pune City was battered by heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms for the second week in a row. For the last few days, the city has been experiencing rainfall in instalments.

Unseasonal rain with isolated thundershowers has been predicted in the state for the next five days. However, in Vidarbha, the intensity of unseasonal rain will be more with a possibility of hailstorms at selected places.