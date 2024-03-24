Alleged Use Of Girish Bapat's Photo For Campaign Of Ravindra Dhangekar: Here's What Late Leader's Son Has To Say |

Amidst the controversy surrounding the alleged use of the late BJP MP Girish Bapat's photograph to promote Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar for the upcoming Pune Lok Sabha Polls, the late MP's son has now responded.

Expressing objection to the situation, the BJP Pune unit has also raised concerns over the use of Girish Bapat's image for Dhangekar's campaign. Gaurav Bapat, the son of the late MP, criticised this move, suggesting that it indicates a lack of confidence among Congress leaders. He highlighted their defeatist mentality and suggested that such actions affirm the BJP's strong position in Pune.

On the other hand, Ravindra Dhangekar has stated that the text accompanying the photograph was not disseminated through his official social media channels. He emphasised that Girish Bapat was respected by all, indicating that there may not be any issue with some workers expressing their sentiments in this manner.

'The one who is MLA of Kasba'

The campaign poster depicted both Bapat and Dhangekar, accompanied by a text stating, "The one who is MLA of Kasba, will become MP of Pune." It's worth noting that Bapat served as the Kasba MLA when he contested the Pune Lok Sabha Polls and emerged victorious. Now, in a parallel scenario, Dhangekar, currently the Kasba MLA, is set to contest the Pune Lok Sabha Polls.

Meanwhile, Dhangekar has kicked off his election campaign confidently. "I've already launched my campaign, anticipating a ticket for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. I'm optimistic about replicating the success of the Kasba bypoll in the upcoming elections," he asserted.



Dhangekar is set to face off against BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol.