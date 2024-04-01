Alandi: Government-Owned Land Turns Into Dumping Ground And Encroachment Hub |



The sprawling land owned by the Government Photozinco Press on Alandi Road in Vishrantwadi has become a hub of illegal dumping and encroachment, much to the dismay of local residents and officials alike.

Despite clear warnings posted on the boundary wall indicating government ownership and the consequences of encroachment, the 2.95-acre premises have been filled with debris, with no immediate action taken by civic authorities to address the issue.

Road and building materials, along with heaps of garbage, now litter the once-open space, with reports of trees being harmed due to the burning of waste.

The encroachment not only harms the Green area of the government premises but also contributes in deteriorating the air quality of the city due to garbage burning.

Meanwhile, on the basis of anonymity, a local resident alleged that certain corporators may have illegally captured the area and given on lease to the daily wages worker. One year ago it was a small encroachment, however, due to the negligence of officials, the encroachment area is increasing by dumping debris and waste material.

Bureaucratic finger-pointing

Despite of addressing the matter, it seems that officials met with bureaucratic finger-pointing, with both Photozinco officials and the Pune Municipal Corporation's encroachment department deflecting responsibility.

Rajendra Shinde, office superintendent of the Government Photozinco Press and Library, revealed that regarding the matter complaints have been lodged in Vishrantwadi police station and multiple notices have been sent to PMC higher officials, highlighting the ongoing issue of encroachment and dumping waste. We have urged PMC to co-operate on the serious issue.

Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Illegal Construction Removal Department, said that a complaint should be filed with the local ward office for prompt action, accordingly, action will be taken.