 Alan Walker Set to Perform in Pune as Part of India Tour: Details Inside
The 10-city Walkerworld Tour will begin on September 27 in Kolkata and will cover cities such as Shillong, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, and Mumbai, before concluding in Hyderabad on October 20.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, best known for his 2015 hit single "Faded," is set to perform in Pune on October 18 as part of his India tour. Tickets are available on BookMyShow; however, the venue for the concert has not been finalized yet.

The tour, produced in collaboration with Sunburn, Asia’s largest electronic music festival, promises an electrifying experience for music lovers across India.

Additionally, Walker has teamed up with Bollywood composer Pritam for a new track titled "Children Of The Sun." Described as a "global anthem celebrating culture, camaraderie, and community," the track will feature vocals by singer Vishal Mishra and is set to release on September 26 via Warner Music India.

Walker expressed his satisfaction with how the collaboration has turned out, stating he is pleased with the final product.

