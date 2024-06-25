PHOTOS: 10 Things You Should Do Not Miss Doing In Pune Monsoon

By: Aakash Singh | June 25, 2024
Explore the historic Sinhagad fort, surrounded by lush greenery and enveloped in mist. You can enjoy the delicious dishes sold there
Indulge in hot bhajiyas, vada pav, and steaming chai at local stalls during the rain
Visit Tamhini Ghat, Andharban, or Madhe Ghat to witness stunning waterfalls cascading down the hills
The monsoon in Pune is incomplete without a small hike on Vetal tekdi in Pune.
Treks like Torna, Rajmachi are also famous among youth in Monsoon
Parvati hill near Pune is also a good option for small day hike in Monsoon
Khadakwasla Dam is a popular destination for picnics and offers scenic views in monsoon
Mulshi Lake: In the embrace of nature at Mulshi Lake, love's serenity echoes across the water's edge
Lavasa's architectural charm is characterized by its scenic waterfront, well-designed promenades, and European-inspired buildings
A walk on Z Bridge in city on a rainy day is must to start the season