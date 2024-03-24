Akashvani Pune's Evening Broadcast To Resume From April 7

After receiving approval from senior authorities at All India Radio (AIR), the evening local broadcast of Akashvani Pune Centre is set to resume on April 7, marking the end of a two-year hiatus. This decision comes as a significant win for the dedicated listeners of Pune, who have tirelessly campaigned for the reinstatement of their beloved programming.

According to official data from Prasar Bharati, Akashvani's Pune center, established in 1953, boasts the highest number of listeners nationwide and is the top-earning center for AIR, primarily due to advertisements. However, two years ago, Prasar Bharati strategically directed all Akashvani stations in Maharashtra, including Pune, to halt their evening broadcasts and instead air Mumbai station programs simultaneously.

Read Also Akashwani to broadcast Gokulotsav Maharaj’s classical singing today

This decision led to a reduction in the production of local programs by AIR, consequently limiting opportunities for local artists, intellectuals, and occasional announcers. In response, the listeners of Akashvani in Pune, along with local artists, vehemently protested and consistently voiced their concerns to higher authorities. Thanks to their unwavering efforts, senior officials have finally approved the reinstatement of the evening broadcast of Akashvani Pune Centre on April 7. This development ensures that Pune's listeners can once again indulge in their favorite evening local programs, such as Yuvvani, Hello Aapli Aavad, Nabhonatya, Folk Music, Classical Music, and Family Programs.

Indrajit Bagal, the director of the Pune Centre of Akashvani and Doordarshan, expressed his satisfaction with the decision. "A proposal was submitted to the higher authorities on behalf of Akashvani Pune Center, requesting the resumption of evening local broadcasts. The proposal has been approved, and as a result, we will commence the evening local broadcast of Akashvani Pune Centre on April 7," Bagal stated. This announcement heralds the imminent revival of Pune's airwaves, fostering a renewed connection with the community through locally curated content.