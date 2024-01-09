Ajit Pawar Reviews Drafts For Phule Wada And Bhide Wada Memorials; Promises Ample Funds |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal scrutinised plans for the Phule Wada and Bhide Wada memorials in Pune.

Phule Wada, the residence of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Pune, and Bhide Wada, the site of the first girls' school initiated by the Phule couple are set to be a memorial very soon.

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar stressed the need for a memorial that blends heritage and modern architecture to honor the Phule couple's revolutionary contributions to education and social reform.

Pawar assured ample funds for the memorial project during the meeting.

Awareness about Savitribai Phule's contributions

Pawar underscored the need to spread awareness about Savitribai Phule's contributions to women's education, intending to motivate the younger generation.

For this, he added that the proposed memorial is expected to feature facilities such as a theatre showcasing the life and work of the Phule couple, a guidance centre for competitive exams, and a skill development training centre.

Further directives were given by Pawar to refine the draft and design to enhance Pune's heritage architectural charm.

In December 2023, Pawar reaffirmed a ₹100 crore commitment for the construction of the Bhide Wada National Memorial.

Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced the finalisation of three designs for the national monument at Bhide Wada. The memorial will span a two-story, 6,212 sqft structure, featuring a statue of Savitribai Phule. Plans included seven rooms, replicating a classroom environment from the era when the Phules established the first women's school. Additionally, the monument will accommodate a library, reading room, and headmaster’s office, offering a comprehensive educational experience.

Additionally, Pawar proposed presenting a tax exemption proposal for the film 'Satyashodak' in the Cabinet meeting. The movie portrays the life of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, pioneers of women's education in India. Currently, both the central and state governments receive 9 percent each of the 18 percent GST on films. The decision on tax relief for the state's share will be discussed and determined in the upcoming cabinet meeting.