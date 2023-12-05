PHOTOS: Bhide Wada, India's First Girls' School, Demolished For Memorial

By: Aakash Singh | December 05, 2023

A two-storey building, famously known as Bhide Wada property in Pune, was razed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)

Sourced Photo

The Bhide Wada was a historic building where social reformer Savitribai Phule started the country's first school for girls in Pune

Sourced Photo

PMC offcials with Zone 1 DCP Sandeep Singh Gill

Sourced Photo

Fire Brigade and PMC officials after demolition drive

Sourced Photo

The corporation decided in 2006 that a memorial would be built here in her honour. The acquisition process started in 2008

Sourced Photo

However, in 2010, the residents of Bhide Wada filed a lawsuit after putting forward their objections (to the acquisition process)

Sourced Photo

After the Supreme Courts's deadline ended, PMC officials moved for demolition to raise a national memorial

Sourced Photo

The site after the demolition was comepleted by PMC

Sourced Photo

Fire Brigade vehicles at the site ahead of demolition

Sourced Photo