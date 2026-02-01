 “AI A Growth Partner For Women Entrepreneurs,” Says CA Minal Naik In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
During the seminar, CA Minal Naik provided in-depth guidance on leveraging AI-driven solutions to simplify business processes, enhance productivity, and achieve sustainable business growth. Through real-life examples, she explained how intelligent automation and predictive analytics can help scale businesses and improve decision-making

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Women’s Wing of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) successfully organised an Interactive AI Seminar at the CMIA Auditorium in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. The objective of the initiative was to empower women entrepreneurs and home-based business owners by introducing them to the practical applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business and everyday life.

During the seminar, CA Minal Naik provided in-depth guidance on leveraging AI-driven solutions to simplify business processes, enhance productivity, and achieve sustainable business growth. Through real-life examples, she explained how intelligent automation and predictive analytics can help scale businesses and improve decision-making.

The session also highlighted innovative AI-based marketing strategies, including targeted customer engagement, personalised advertising campaigns, and data-driven decision-making, demonstrating how businesses can achieve higher returns on investment in digital marketing.

In addition, discussions covered the use of AI for promoting a healthy lifestyle, including health monitoring, fitness tracking, and wellness management. Guidance was also provided on personal development, skill enhancement, continuous learning, career progression, and achieving work–life balance with the support of digital assistants.

The initiative was organised under the leadership of CA Soham Kotham, reflecting CMIA’s strong commitment to fostering women-led entrepreneurship, innovation, and inclusive development.

Author and founder of VOW Foundation, Ruchira Darda, graced the occasion and appreciated the initiative. The program was attended by CMIA President Utsav Machhar, Vice President Atharveshraj Nandawat, Honorary Secretary Mihir Saundalgekar, Treasurer Saurabh Challani, and Executive Committee Members Hrishikesh Gavli, Harshit Modani, Utkarsha Patil, and Ravish Soni.

