Ahead Of 2027 Kumbh Mela, CM Fadnavis Launches ₹99 Crore Ramkal Path Heritage Project |

Nashik: The foundation stone for the Ramkal Path project, being developed under the Central Government’s ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ scheme with an estimated cost of ₹99.14 crore, was laid at Nashik by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The ceremony, held at the Ramkund area, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate, MLA Adv. Rahul Dhikle, MLA Dilip Bankar, MLA Devyani Pharande, MLA Seema Hire, as well as senior officials including Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam, Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Commissioner Kalpana Nair, and Assistant District Collector Arpita Thube.

During the event, CM Fadnavis reviewed the concept plan and model of the project. The Ramkal Path initiative will focus on reviving and preserving the heritage structures along the Ramkund route, restoring facades, and enhancing infrastructure facilities for tourists and pilgrims. The project aims to highlight the spiritual, cultural, and historical significance of sites such as Ramkund, Sita Gufa, Kalaram Temple, Ram-Lakshman Gufa, and other ancient temples.

In preparation for the upcoming 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, the government has undertaken several large-scale development works to showcase Nashik’s cultural and religious heritage to the world. The Ramkal Path project, supported by the Central Government, is a major step in this direction. It will provide a more enriching and memorable experience to the devotees visiting the sacred banks of the Godavari River.

After the foundation ceremony, Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde visited the Kalaram Temple and offered prayers. The temple trustees felicitated the dignitaries on this occasion.